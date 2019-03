Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The 2019 Cleveland Auto Show wrapped up with a lot of excitement at the I-X Center Sunday.

The show's grand finale included a big giveaway for two lucky attendees.

The prizes included two 36-month vehicle leases.

One winner received a 2019 Honda Accord Sport and the other, a 2019 Honda Ridgeline RT.

Both of the vehicles issued in the contest have won numerous awards.

Sunday's winners were both ecstatic about their new cars.

Continuing coverage, here.