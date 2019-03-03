Akron Zoo shares ultrasound for pregnant pygmy slow loris

AKRON, Ohio – The Akron Zoo’s pygmy slow loris, Sovanni is expecting.

A full grown pygmy slow loris is only about 2 pounds, so the baby is sure to be tiny.

The zoo shared Sovanni’s ultrasound on Facebook.

Sovanni is due in May.

The zoo made the announcement in January.

Pygmy slow loris are listed as vulnerable by IUCN Red List.

According to the zoo, populations are decreasing due to habitat loss, as well as trapping for use in Asian medicine.