Akron Zoo shares ultrasound for pregnant pygmy slow loris

AKRON, Ohio – The Akron Zoo’s pygmy slow loris, Sovanni is expecting.
A full grown pygmy slow loris is only about 2 pounds, so the baby is sure to be tiny.
The zoo shared Sovanni’s ultrasound on Facebook.
Sovanni is due in May.
The zoo made the announcement in January.
View this post on Instagram
Exciting news! We’re thrilled to announce that our female pygmy slow loris, Sovanni, is pregnant! Sovanni is due later this spring and her pregnancy is progressing nicely. The upcoming birth is a major celebration for your Akron Zoo and pygmy slow loris as a species. Pygmy slow loris are listed as vulnerable by IUCN Red List. Populations are decreasing due to habitat loss, as well as trapping for use in Asian medicine. Your Akron Zoo participates in the Pygmy Slow Loris Species Survival Plan (SSP), a breeding programs that helps creates a healthy, genetically-diverse populations of loris in zoos. Head over to our Facebook page for a video of the ultrasound and be sure to follow us as we share regular updates of Sovanni’s pregnancy!
Pygmy slow loris are listed as vulnerable by IUCN Red List.
According to the zoo, populations are decreasing due to habitat loss, as well as trapping for use in Asian medicine.