Akron police investigate apartment shooting that left 1 man dead, another injured

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police are investigating a fatal Saturday night apartment shooting.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Mary Peavy Eagle Court around 10 p.m.

When they arrived on scene officers reportedly discovered a 37-year-old man had been shot in the head and killed.

A 27-year-old man was also found in the apartment. He had been shot in the shoulder and was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital where he was treated and released.

Detectives reportedly believe the suspect or suspects fired multiple rounds into the apartment from outside.

No suspect or suspects have been identified.

The victims names are being withheld pending positive identification and family notifications.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.