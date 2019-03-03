× Akron Police: 73-year-old man struck, killed by hit-and-run driver while picking up daily newspaper

AKRON, Ohio — Police are investigating after a car struck and killed a pedestrian before fleeing the scene in Akron Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Merriman Road around 7 a.m., according to police.

Police said a 73-year-old man had walked outside his home to pick up his newspaper when he was struck by a 2018 Toyota Rav 4.

The Toyota was reportedly traveling northbound on Merriman Road when it struck the curb and hit a tree. The driver then struck the victim and hit a lamp post.

According to police, the driver fled the scene.

The 73-year-old man was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital where he later died. His name is being withheld pending family notification.

Officers reportedly located the Toyota, unoccupied, in the 2400 block of Akron-Peninsula Road.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron Police Department at (330) 375-2490.