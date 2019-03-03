Affogato Cat Cafe in Cleveland hosts ‘Captain Marvel’ event

Posted 10:07 pm, March 3, 2019, by , Updated at 11:04PM, March 3, 2019

CLEVELAND -- Cats are helping Clevelanders get ready for the upcoming movie Captain Marvel.

Cats took a walk down the red carpet at the Affogato Cat Cafe in Tremont Sunday afternoon as they celebrated the upcoming film.

(WJW Photo)

Organizers said the event was a celebration of orange cats everywhere including "Goose the Cat" from the film, as well as cafe's own Troy and Bennie who were up for adoption.

With the help of a local cat named Prince, Marvel fans who stopped by the cat cafe Sunday will be among the first in Cleveland to go to a local advanced screening of the movie that comes out Friday.

More on Affogato Cat Cafe, here.

