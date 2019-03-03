1 arrested following four car crash in Ashland County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio - The Ashland Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving four cars that happened Saturday on U.S. 42.

According to a press release from OHP, 77-year-old Jack Middleton rear-ended a car that was stopped in traffic.

The impact pushed that vehicle into another stopped vehicle, and pushed that vehicle into the one ahead of it.

According to OHP, Middleton had a blood alcohol content of .094%.

He faces charges for operating a vehicle impaired.

A juvenile and two adults in separate vehicles had minor injuries.

The juvenile was treated at Mansfield Medical Center.

The Ashland County Sheriff's Office, Ashland City Fire/EMS and Mifflin Fire/EMS assisted at the scene.

According to a press release, U.S. Route 42 was closed for about 45 minutes.

The crash remains under investigation.

40.943559 -82.301773