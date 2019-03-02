Temperatures dipping down tonight, snow on the way Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- It’s going to be a relatively quiet this evening with just a few spot flurries or snow showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and cold with temperatures dipping down into the low 20’s.

Snow is likely Sunday and develops after lunch from south to north . General amounts will be between T-2″. You’ll find those with the lower amounts (<1″) in our northwestern communities to the higher amounts southeast. Snow will develop after 1 p.m. and taper off around 9 p.m. Watch out for snow covered roads, especially in the late afternoon when the snow is expected to be more widespread.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Tuscarawas, Carroll and Columbiana County.

