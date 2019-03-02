Stark County sheriff: Intoxicated man accidentally shot person at bowling alley

CANTON, Ohio – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting accident at the Strike Zone bowling alley in Canton, leading to the arrest of one person.

According to a press release, one man was shot in the foot. He was transported to Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to deputies, the gunman was 23-year-old Spencer Andrew Webler-Norman.

The sheriff reports Webler-Norman has a valid concealed handgun license.

According to a press release, Webler-Norman was intoxicated and attempting to adjust his holstered weapon when it discharged.

Deputies arrested Webler-Norman on charges including negligent assault, tampering with evidence and using weapons while intoxicated.

The Stark County sheriff is still investigating. If you have information that can help, call (330)430-3800.

