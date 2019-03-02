Snow Sunday followed by cold temperatures to start your week

Posted 11:05 pm, March 2, 2019, by , Updated at 11:09PM, March 2, 2019

CLEVELAND -- It’s going to be a relatively quiet  evening with just a few spot flurries or snow showers.  Otherwise, mostly cloudy and cold with temperatures dipping down into the low 20s.

Here's a look at your overnight FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

Snow is likely Sunday and develops after lunch from south to north .  General amounts will be between T-2″.  You’ll find those with the lower amounts (<1″) in our northwestern communities to the higher amounts southeast.  Snow will develop after 1 p.m. and taper off around 9 p.m.  Watch out for snow covered roads, especially in the late afternoon when the snow is expected to be more widespread.

 

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Tuscarawas, Carroll and Columbiana County.

Here is your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

