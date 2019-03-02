Quiet Saturday, snow on the way Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - It’s going to be a relatively quiet day with just a few spot flurries or snow showers.

Snow is likely Sunday and Sunday night. General amounts will be between T-3″. You’ll find those with the lower amounts (<1″) in our northwestern communities to the higher amounts southeast. Snow will develop after 1 PM and taper off around 9 PM. Watch out for snow covered roads, especially in the late afternoon when the snow is expected to be more widespread

.

Here is your 8-day forecast

