Quiet Saturday, snow on the way Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio - It’s going to be a relatively quiet day with just a few spot flurries or snow showers.

Snow is likely Sunday and Sunday night.  General amounts will be between T-3″.  You’ll find those with the lower amounts (<1″) in our northwestern communities to the higher amounts southeast.  Snow will develop after 1 PM and taper off around 9 PM.  Watch out for snow covered roads, especially in the late afternoon when the snow is expected to be more widespread

