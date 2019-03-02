Police seize $165K worth of CBD oil during traffic stop in Ohio

Posted 1:14 pm, March 2, 2019, by

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says it has seized 55 gallons of CBD oil containing the non-psychoactive chemical compounds found in cannabis plants.

The Highway Patrol says troopers stopped a U-Haul truck on Interstate 70 in Muskingum County earlier this week and found the CBD oil during a “probable cause” search.

Authorities say the oil is worth about $165,000.

Police have charged two 37-year-old Rhode Island men with felony drug possession. They could face up to 11 years in prison and $20,000 fines if convicted.

Muskingum County is about 60 miles east of Columbus.

CBD-based products will eventually be available for sale to Ohio medical marijuana patients but are otherwise considered illegal by the state.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 39.961176 by -82.998794.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.