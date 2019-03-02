Police search for missing, endangered 69-year-old Cleveland man

Posted 5:12 pm, March 2, 2019, by , Updated at 05:31PM, March 2, 2019

Alan Dibiasio (Courtesy: Cleveland Police Dept.)

CLEVELAND — Police have issued an endangered missing person alert for a 69-year-old Cleveland man.

Alan Dibiasio left his Professor Avenue home around noon Friday and hasn’t returned, officials say.

He was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans and a grey or green t-shirt.

Authorities describe Dibiasio as being 6’0″ tall and weighing 202 pounds.  He has brown hair and eyes.

Law enforcement officials say he may be in need of medication and they are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information regarding Dibiasio’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Cleveland Police Department.

More missing persons cases, here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.