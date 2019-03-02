Police find endangered 69-year-old Cleveland man

Editor’s note: Dibiasio was found safe March 3.

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police have issued an endangered missing person alert for a 69-year-old Cleveland man.

Alan Dibiasio left his Professor Avenue home around noon Friday and hasn’t returned, officials say.

He was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans and a grey or green t-shirt.

Authorities describe Dibiasio as being 6’0″ tall and weighing 202 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.

Law enforcement officials say he may be in need of medication and they are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information regarding Dibiasio’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Cleveland Police Department.

