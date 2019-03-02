OHP: Alcohol a factor in crash that critically injured passenger in Catawba Island Township

CATAWBA ISLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Sandusky Post is investigating a one car crash that happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Troopers responded to SR 53 just north of SR 163 in Catawba Island Township.

According to a press release, Robert Sotka, 49, was driving southbound on SR 53.

Troopers say he traveled off the right side of the roadway and hit a guardrail when he failed to negotiate a left hand curve.

The car then traveled back in the roadway and hit several hundred feet of guardrail, according to troopers.

The car eventually stopped in the southbound lane of SR 53.

Life flight responded to the scene and tranported the passenger.

The passenger was identified as Gerarad Loftus, 64.

Loftus is being treated at Toledo ProMedica Hospital.

Alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash, according to a press release from Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash is under investigation.

Catawba Island Police, Catawba Island Fire Department and Ottawa County ODOT assisted at the scene.