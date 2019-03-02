New Goddard’s Law case: Euclid man arrested after police find dog stabbed to death

EUCLID – The FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned a Euclid man has been taken into custody for allegedly killing his own dog and investigators expect to charge him under Goddard’s Law.

Goddard’s Law is a state law that carries tougher penalties for the most serious animal abuse cases and is named after legendary FOX 8 weatherman Dick Goddard.

According to a Euclid police report, officers were called to the Alberton Road home around 7:40 Saturday morning for a “highly intoxicated male making strange comments.”

The report states the man had told a family member that if she came over she would find his dog in a pool of blood.

When police first arrived and asked about the dog, the man said he didn’t want to talk about it. He eventually allowed police inside his home where they found the dog deceased. The man told police a person visiting his home shot the dog.

The man was taken into custody and remains in jail.

The dog was taken to a veterinarian. After examined by a veterinarian it was determined the dog had been stabbed to death.

Police say they expect the man to be formally charged and arraigned Monday.

