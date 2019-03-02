Neighbors upset with Texas man for painting entire house pink file lawsuit

AUSTIN, Texas -- Neighbors are not happy with one Texas man's home, but it's not because of its up-keep or anything like that. It's because it's pink.

According to KEYE, Emilio Rodriguez bought his house in November and painted it his favorite color -- everywhere, including the roof.

A car accident reportedly left him paralyzed from the waist down at 4-years-old and he's been in a wheelchair after having dozens of surgeries as a teenager.

Rodriguez told the news outlet his house is part of the "Keep Austin Weird" vibe, but now his neighbors are filing a lawsuit, calling the home an eye sore.

"I love this house. I don't know why people don't like it," Rodriguez reportedly said.

He also plans to paint his fence to match the house.

