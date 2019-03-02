Massive 700-pound alligator found in Georgia

SUMTER COUNTY, Georgia – A photo of a massive alligator may remind you that dinosaurs are living among us.

It’s a picture of a 700 pound alligator found in Sumter County, Georgia.

“He was 13 feet, four inches long, 57 inches in circumference to the chest and we estimate his weight between 700 and 750 pounds,” Brent Howze told WALB.

Howze is a wildlife biologist for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

DNR believes the gator was 50 years old.

The gator was believed to be dying, so he was euthanized.