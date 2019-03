TALLAHASSEE, Florida – Lawmakers in Florida will consider a proposal this session that would legalize recreational marijuana in the state for people 21 and up.

HB 1117 was filed on Tuesday.

The proposal would allow people who are 21 and above to “use, possess and transport” up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana.

The bill was introduced by Representatives Carlos Guillermo Smith and Michael Grieco.

The bill would also let people possess, grow and cultivate up to six marijuana plants.