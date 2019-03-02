Fentanyl bust in New York finds enough to kill nearly 2 million people, DEA says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y. -- A home in a quiet Westchester County, New York, neighborhood was hiding enough fentanyl to kill 2 million people, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said.

Federal agents found five kilograms (just over 11 pounds) of fentanyl and six kilograms (13.2 pounds) of heroin Friday when they raided a fentanyl mill operating out of a home in Ardsley, the DEA said.

Five people who were arrested during the raid are facing several drug charges.

Braulio Mata, 31; Jose Garcia, 44; and 20-year-old Yarly Mendoza-Delorbe were charged with conspiracy and drug possession. Another suspect, Ramon Aracena Alfe, 47, is facing a possession charge. The fifth person, 32-year-old Dionell Duarte Hernandez, has been charged with possession and resisting arrest, officials said.

The group began renting the home a few months ago and neighbors had noticed several vehicles coming and going, CNN affiliate News 12 Westchester reported.

"The fentanyl alone has the potency to kill nearly over two million people," said DEA Special Agent in Charge Ray Donovan. "I commend the men and women in the Task Force and Tactical Diversion Squad for their quick and efficient investigation into this organization and their diligence to the safety of the residents living nearby."

Ardsley is a wealthy community about 20 miles north of New York City.

