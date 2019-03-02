Family honors daughter’s memory by giving Northeast Ohio high schoolers free prom dresses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio - Hundreds of young woman are being offered free prom and homecoming dresses in memory of Andrea Rose Teodosio.

She died in 2011 in a skiiing accident.

Her family started the Andrea Rose Teodosio Foundation in her honor.

One of the nonprofit's contributions to the community is giving free prom and homecoming dresses to people who need them.

Since 2012, the foundation has been giving hundreds of girls free dresses, accessories, shoes and makeup.

All of the items are donated.

The dress giveaway events are held at Reidinger School on 77 W. Thornton Street in Akron.

Dresses are available March 2 until 2:30 p.m.

Dresses will also be available March 16 and April 6 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.