Community members ask questions, get answers at Medical Cannabis Educational Symposium

ELYRIA, Ohio -- Since several medical marijuana dispensaries recently opened in Ohio, including in Sandusky and Canton, medical cannabis remains a hot topic.

Susannah Selnick, the Executive Director of the Lorain County Medical Society, said Saturday's Medical Cannabis Educational Symposium at Lorain County Community College brought together doctors, nurses, lawyers and others to talk about the possible benefits and legalities of medical marijuana.

Selnick said they're finding there are two key questions people want answered:

What are the potential benefits of medical marijuana and how do you find a state certified doctor who can recommend it?

"The hottest question topic has been 'how will it help me? Will it help my current disease that I have or that I'm facing?'" Selnick said.

Lorain medical doctor Roman Ringel is state certified to recommend medical marijuana.

He said many patients who come to him are concerned about becoming addicted to strong painkillers and are looking for other options.

"Especially opioids. They say, 'I have pain and I have discomfort and I want to get off of this stuff.' It's a place to look. Will it help everyone? No. Is it an alternative? Absolutely," Ringel said.

There are several state-approved medical marijuana dispensaries in northeast Ohio. Selnick said he believes more are on the way.

"I think as the progress grows in the state we'll see some more businesses popping up that will grow the industry," Selnick said.

