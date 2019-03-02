Child with cancer gets ride to final day of chemo treatment in fire truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERNALILLO COUNTY, New Mexico - Firefighters made a little boy's final day of chemotherapy one he'll never forget.

Anthony DelMedico has come a long way.

When he first got diagnosed with cancer, he was so sick that he couldn't even move.

For the last three years he's received his treatment through a surgical port in his chest.

Now he's ready to start catching up on the fun he missed.

"I'll probably be able to do more stuff than I can do now. Like ride my bike without getting worried that I'm going to hit my port or something," Anthony said.

But Anthony wasn't riding his bike today.

Thanks to Bernalillo County firefighters, he rode to his last chemo treatment dressed like a firefighter, in a real fire truck.

"Makes me feel special," Anthony said.

Even on his big day, Anthony still wanted to share the fun with his little brother.

It's Anthony's strength that his parents say have inspired them the most.

"He's my hero. I used to be his but now he's mine."

"He's our little net right there. He holds us all together."

His grandmother says Anthony was even strong for other kids who were going through the same thing he was.

He would go over and hold their hand and say it's going to be okay.

Firefighters also gathered at the hospital and gave Anthony a warm welcome.

They tell me they wanted to honor Anthony for everything he's overcome and all the people he's inspired.

"An amazing young man. Absolutely amazing. We're humbled that we're part of it," firefighters said.

Anthony even had words of encouragement to other kids who are still battling cancer.

"Just stay strong and keep calm," Anthony said.