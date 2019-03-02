Auditions for ‘BURNT,’ a new TV series set in Cleveland, being held this month

CLEVELAND — A new TV series set in Cleveland is in need of talent.

According to the Greater Cleveland Film Commission, the director of BURNT is holding auditions in Cleveland and prefers local talent.

BURNT is reportedly a dark comedy in which a couple of ” verge-of-retirement hitmen” from the United Kingdom take an unexpected vacation to Cleveland, Ohio. This allegedly leads to a few local Clevelanders making a “career change.”

Auditions will be held Saturday, March 16 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Beachland Ballroom and Tavern located at 15711 Waterloo Road in Cleveland.

Those looking to audition should prepare a 30-second monologue in a similar theme to the desired character. (You can read more about the characters here.) You must also bring a headshot and resume. Your audition may be taped. You may also be asked to partake in a cold read.

Submissions can also be emailed to BURNTcleveland@gmail.com.

**More on auditions, here**

The series is “a twisty ensemble piece” that will have approximately thirteen 45-55 minute long episodes in each season.

Filming for the pilot is expected to begin in May.

The show’s writer and director, Brent Gorcie, is also the lead singer of the Cleveland band Dark Water Rebellion.

For more on BURNT, click here.