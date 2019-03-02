19-year-old killed in wrong-way crash in Coshocton County

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio – The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that happened on US Rt 36 near Lafayette Township Rd 509 Friday just before noon.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, a car headed eastbound in the westbound lane caused the accident.

Deputies say 49-year-old Michael Hamilton was driving his truck in the wrong direction and hit a car driven by 19-year-old Destiny Stull.

Stull was pronounced dead at the scene by the Coshocton County coroner.

According to deputies on the scene, Hamilton was trapped in his vehicle. He was transported to Coshocton Regional Medical Center and then flown to Grant Medical Center.

Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the accident, according to the sheriff.

West Lafayette Police, Three Rivers fire and Coshocton County EMS assisted at the scene.