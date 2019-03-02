× 11-year-old grants wishes to nursing home residents

HARRISON, Arkansas – Ruby Chitsey isn’t like a lot of 11-year-olds. She’s been spending her time at work with her mom.

Ruby’s mother is a nurse who works at several nursing homes in Arkansas.

During one of the visits, Ruby started asking residents if they could have any three things, what would they be.

“I was very surprised. I thought people would say money, houses, a Lamborghini,” Ruby said in an interview with CBS news.

Ruby was surprised by the answers.

A warmer blanket, some pet food, Vienna sausages, a phone.

So Ruby started saving money to help make these wishes come true.

She has a wish list and she’s raising money on a GoFundMe page.

“I hope you will help me make (their wishes) come true,” Ruby writes on the page.