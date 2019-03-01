× Westlake K-9 police cruiser involved in crash while responding to apparent road rage incident

WESTLAKE, Ohio — Police on Friday released information on a crash involving one of their K-9 police cruisers.

According to Westlake police, on February 23 at around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to an apparent road rage call that happened in the area of Westwood and Canterbury.

The caller told police the male driver of a Dodge Caravan got out of his vehicle, approached someone, started yelling at her and possibly tried to attack her before she drove away. The caller said the suspect vehicle was still following the woman.

While responding to this incident with police lights and siren activated, the cruiser was struck at the intersection of Crocker and Detroit roads.

Police said the impact caused a collision with two other vehicles. Two people and a police K-9 officer were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. A third person later took themselves to the ER to get checked out. An officer was treated and released; the K-9 officer received stitches, but both have returned to work.

Westlake police said other officers tried to locate the people involved in the reported road rage case, but couldn’t find anyone.