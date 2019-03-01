Weather: Partly sunny and dry, not as cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today will start off with sunshine northwest to cloud cover southeast. Pretty uneventful with temperatures ranging from the mid 36’s to around 40.

Clouds thicken up Friday night ahead of our next system. There’s the chance of a light wintry mix in the primary snowbelt to along the lakeshore east late Saturday morning into the early afternoon. Little no accumulation expected.

Snow is likely Sunday and Sunday night. It’s also looking more and more likely that we will be reaching for our shovels and snow blowers and kids may be exercising their sledding skills! We’ll be providing a more precise snowfall forecast within the next 24 hours. We’ll keep you posted.

Here is your 8-day forecast:

Temperatures will be trending colder (mainly 30s) the first 10+ days of March. Normal high on March 1st is 41 degrees!