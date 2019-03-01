Two steal thousands in purses from Michael Kors store at Crocker Park

WESTLAKE, Ohio– The Westlake Police Department is working to identify the two people who stole purses from Michael Kors at Crocker Park.

Officers were called to the store shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday.

Police said two men shopped around for a few minutes before one suspect collected several purses. As they were leaving, an employee grabbed a bag by the straps and there was a struggle.

The pair got away in a Toyota sedan with tinted windows, police said. The car had a burnt out tail light on the driver’s side.

The handbags were worth thousands of dollars.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Westlake Police Department at 440-871-3311. Callers can remain anonymous.

