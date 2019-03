Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEACHWOOD, Ohio-- A suspect was arrested after police say he stole a Beachwood police cruiser on Friday.

According to a press release from the police department, at 2:26 p.m., officers responded to the area of Ahuja Medical Center for a report of a stolen pick-up truck.

Minutes later, an officer found the vehicle heading into a parking lot on Chagrin and Green.

When approached, police say a male abandoned the vehicle and took off running.

Officers chased after him on foot; the suspect came across an unoccupied cruiser that was running and stole it, police say.

The press release states the suspect tried to flee the area, causing damage to private property.

Officers used firearms to disable the vehicle; the suspect was able to flee the scene at a low speed.

Police from both Beachwood and Shaker Heights were able to get the vehicle stopped in Shaker Heights near the intersection of Stoer and Lomond.

The suspect tried, once again, to take off but was apprehended by officers.

Police say two Beachwood officers suffered "apparently minor injuries." The suspect was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Charges are pending.