Strike ends: Teachers at Summit Academy Parma to return Monday

PARMA, Ohio– Teachers at Summit Academy Parma will return to their classrooms on Monday. It is not clear when students will go back to school.

Teachers and intervention specialists approved the union contract on Friday to end the nine-day strike.

The 25 teachers went on strike over an unfair labor practice charge, as well as a need for smaller class sizes and better safety conditions.

“Our collective action on the picket line paid off. We were able to win contract language on staffing expectations and ongoing updates on filling our open staff positions,” said Kelly Granda, an art teacher at the school, in a news release from the Ohio Federation of Teachers.

“This contract is a step in the right direction in holding Summit Academy Management accountable. And we know we’ll be able to take even bigger steps forward when our colleagues at Summit Academy in Painesville join us at the bargaining table for our next contract.”

The strike was the first at a charter school in Ohio and only the fourth nationwide.

