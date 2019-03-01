Southwest to the rescue: Airline provides updates after bridesmaid forgets dress

HOUSTON– Southwest Airlines came to the rescue of a woman who left behind her bridesmaid dress for a destination wedding.

It started with a tweet from a friend to the airline Thursday evening, asking if there was a way to get the dress to Costa Rica in time for the Saturday wedding.

Southwest not only responded and made arrangements, it provided a play-by-play of the dress’ travels on its Twitter account.

The dress’ flight arrived at the airport in Liberia Costa Rica from Houston, Texas at about 3 p.m. Friday.

