Southwest to the rescue: Airline provides updates after bridesmaid forgets dress

HOUSTON– Southwest Airlines came to the rescue of a woman who left behind her bridesmaid dress for a destination wedding.

It started with a tweet from a friend to the airline Thursday evening, asking if there was a way to get the dress to Costa Rica in time for the Saturday wedding.

@SouthwestAir help!! My friend is in a wedding on Saturday in Costa Rica but she left her bridesmaid dress here in Houston! Can we get her dress on flight #1734 tomorrow??? #WorthATry #BestCustomerService — Taylor Kenney (@taylorkenney7) March 1, 2019

Southwest not only responded and made arrangements, it provided a play-by-play of the dress’ travels on its Twitter account.

UPDATE: The dress has arrived at Houston Hobby! (Shout out to the bridesmaid’s friend Rachel, who dropped it off at the airport this morning. We all need a friend like Rachel.) pic.twitter.com/K7aqVb25DY — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) March 1, 2019

Touching down soon… Our Dispatchers added a special tag to this flight in their system. #RescueTheDress 😂 pic.twitter.com/dM62yZ80jU — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) March 1, 2019

The dress’ flight arrived at the airport in Liberia Costa Rica from Houston, Texas at about 3 p.m. Friday.