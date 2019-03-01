Small banner plane crashes into building in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.— A small banner plane has crashed into a building along a beach in Florida.

Images posted by local media showed the crushed wreckage of the yellow plane amid debris on the roof of a building Friday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale.

In a WFOR-TV report , Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan said the plane hit the building between the 16th and 17th floors, then fell to the pool deck.

The 18-story building is under construction.

Gollan said one person on the plane died in the crash. No injuries on the ground were immediately reported.

#BREAKING – A small plane has crashed into a building in Fort Lauderdale. This is developing.

Tune in to CBS4 News at Noon right now.https://t.co/lwiNeXJFrb pic.twitter.com/3LPzbJHyLF — CBS4 Miami (@CBSMiami) March 1, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js