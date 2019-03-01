Small banner plane crashes into building in Florida

March 1, 2019

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.— A small banner plane has crashed into a building along a beach in Florida.

Images posted by local media showed the crushed wreckage of the yellow plane amid debris on the roof of a building Friday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale.

In a WFOR-TV report , Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan said the plane hit the building between the 16th and 17th floors, then fell to the pool deck.

The 18-story building is under construction.

Gollan said one person on the plane died in the crash. No injuries on the ground were immediately reported.

Google Map for coordinates 26.122439 by -80.137317.

