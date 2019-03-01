× Show Info: March 1, 2019

Cooking with Campus Grille Latin

We kicked off the show in the kitchen with a recipe for mofongo! It’s a traditional Puerto Rican dish and an item you’ll find on the menu at Campus Grille Latin in Berea. www.thecampusgrille.com

Cleveland Auto Show

Last call for the Cleveland Auto Show! It wraps up this Sunday at the I-X Center. Today, David took a spin on the RAM agility course and went on a stroll down Millionaire’s Row. Parking for this event is free! clevelandautoshow.com

Spruce up your home for 2019

Mortgage lender turned interior designer, Colleen Primm from Primm Designs shared her top five design trends. Among them, choose a lighter wood for flooring and explore all the options of wallpaper. www.colleenprimmdesign.com

Spend the weekend laughing!

It’s a double feature this weekend at Hilarities. Comedians Moshe Kasher and Natasha Leggero are co-headlining. www.pickwickandfrolic.com

The first sign of Summer

Dreaming of summer? Check out the designs of Shore Society. She gets a lot of her inspiration from her love of Lake Erie. www.shoresociety.com

Art driven Gallery

We made a quick trip to Willoughby to shop Finestra Gallery. It’s an artist driven gallery featuring the works of artist or artist designed items. Click here to see the story. www.finestragallery.com

Cooking with Maple Syrup

Cooking with maple syrup doesn’t mean a sweet dish! Maple Mike from Bissell Maple Farm created a savory dish. This weekend, he’s participating in the 2019 Maple Madness Tour. You can stop by the farm in Jefferson from 10a-3p. https://bissellmaplefarm.com/

Pack your bags!

Now is the time to plan your summer getaway! Canary Travel is offering a special deal to Hard Rock Rivera Maya June 5-10. Call Canary Travel for more information. 216-252-1000. www.CanaryTravel.com