SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio– Evacuations are underway in a portion of South Euclid following a gas leak Friday morning.

City officials said they are evacuating businesses along Green Road, from Ardendale Road to Mayfield Road, as a precaution. That includes the U.S. Postal Service, Learning Advantage Preschool and Lyceum School.

