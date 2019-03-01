North Ridgeville Police: Turn yourself in before your mothers see this

NORTH RIDGEVILLE-The North Ridgeville Police Department has a message for suspects wanted in an identity theft case: “If you ARE them, call Ptlm Ody before your mothers see this.”

According to North Ridgeville police, the two suspects opened at least three different credit accounts using a resident’s information and racked up over $4,000 in stolen merchandise from local stores. Police say they are also responsible for similar thefts in Avon and Strongsville.

If you have any information on them, please contact Ptlm. Ody at 440-327-2191. As always, you can remain anonymous.