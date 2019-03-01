Police share video of intense search at Lakeland Community College; threat turned out to be hoax

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRTLAND, Ohio -- Kirtland police are sharing body camera footage from the chaotic scene at Lakeland Community College Thursday night.

A man called the department claiming he had two pipebombs and was going to shoot people on campus, but the threat turned out to be a hoax.

Officers rushed to the scene not knowing what to expect and swiftly search each building.

Students and staff were told to evacuate, with some choosing to hide and others running straight to their cars.

Meanwhile, a dispatcher with the police department attempted to talk with the alleged gunman and gather more information, but he wasn't cooperative.

After an hour of searching the campus, police finally concluded there was no real threat.

Now, they're trying to determine who made that call.

The President of Lakeland Community College released the following statement:

"On the eventing of Feb. 28, Lakeland was notified by Kirtland police that someone was in possession of weapons on our campus. As a precaution, the Lakeland police department immediately activated the campus public address system and began searching the campus with the help of local police and fire departments. The emergency alert text system was also activated. After a sweep of all campus buildings, it was determined that the threat was not credible. Fortunately, no one was injured as a result of this false threat. I'd like to express my appreciation to Lakeland Campus Police and our local police departments for acting quickly to search and clear the campus. I'd also like to thank our faculty and staff who were on campus at the time for remaining calm and assisting our students. We understand that this incident, while not a credible threat, can be very stressful. We have arranged for counseling services to be available to students, faculty and staff. The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided as information becomes available."