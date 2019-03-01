NY Police: Man faked own abduction to get out of $50,000 Super Bowl bet

NEWFANE, N.Y. — A 60-year-old man is facing multiple charges after New York State Police say he faked his own abduction.

According to a press release, Robert Brandel was found tied up in a truck with rope and duck tape on February 27.

He told investigators that two days earlier he had picked up two men involved with his Super Bowl squares pool.

He said when they got into his vehicle, one of them held him at gunpoint and stole $16,000 he had won from the bet.

They then allegedly drove him around for a while before leaving him tied up in a parking lot.

Investigators eventually determined that his story was fabricated.

They said Brandel was running a $50,000 payout for the Super Bowl squares and had made up some names with hopes of taking most of the winnings.

He was unable to make the payouts and was short for a majority of the $50,000.