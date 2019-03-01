New Jonas Brothers video features the brothers’ wives and fiance

When you’re in a group with your brothers, it’s a family affair.

But the Jonas Brothers took their big reunion one step further by including their significant others in the music video for the much-anticipated new song.

The video for “Sucker” was released early Friday.

According to their social media pages, it was filmed in England.

#SuckerVideo is officially out! We really had the best time shooting this video in England with our family. Hope you guys love it. Feels good to be back 😎https://t.co/GhiRS1aISq pic.twitter.com/8FngHk3qcb — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) March 1, 2019

Fans were excited to see that the video featured Nick Jonas’s new wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, along with Kevin’s wife, Danielle, and Joe’s fiance, actress Sophie Turner.

My wife is soooooo beautiful in this video!!! How lucky am I?!! #SUCKER @jonasbrothers @priyankachopra — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) March 1, 2019

sophie turner and jonas brothers have officially saved my 2019 — stephanie (@sansaswarrior) March 1, 2019

The new Jonas Brothers video stars Priyanka Chopra 🤩 — Nayanika (@nayanikaaa) March 1, 2019

Talk of a reunion heated up last week when Nick Jonas “liked” a tweet from a fan that said, “11 years ago I became a fan of the Jonas Brothers but I never had the chance to see them live. If a reunion is really gonna happen I will be the happiest man on earth.”

11 years ago I became a fan of the Jonas Brothers but I never had the chance to see them live. If a reunion is really gonna happen I will be the happiest man on earth. — Medet (@medet19er) February 17, 2019

The trio announced their breakup in October 2013. The announcement came days after they cancelled a tour and deleted their Twitter account.

The Jonas Brothers will be featured next week on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

Die-hard fans got to meet the band when they made an appearance on Fox 8 back in 2013.