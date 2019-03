Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are asking for help locating missing people across Northeast Ohio.

53-year-old Santos Santiago was last seen the morning of February 4 on the West Side of Cleveland.

Santos left for work and didn't return.

He was wearing a Cleveland Browns coat and black pants. Santos is 5'10".

If you see him, please call Cleveland detective at 216-621-1234.

