Man pleads guilty to raping women along Berlin Lake Trail

RAVENNA, Ohio– The man accused of attacking women along the Berlin Lake Trial in Deerfield Township appeared in Portage County Common Pleas Court on Friday.

Shawn Michael Wendling, 38, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping and one count of felonious assault. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Investigators said Wendling sexually assaulted and robbed a woman who was riding her bicycle on June 14.

About two months later, a second woman attacked in the same area. Police said he knocked her from her bike, took her down an embankment and raped her. He also stole the victim’s phone, jewelry and bicycle.

According to Poland Township police, Wendling grabbed a 30-year-old jogger near Poland Township Park. He’s linked to two other assaults in Stark County.

