‘I just don’t think it’s fair’: Students upset after N.J. high school bans limos and party buses for prom

WANAQUE, N.J. — Students at a high school in New Jersey won’t be allowed to rent limos or party buses for senior prom this year.

According to ABC 6, Lakeland Regional High School said their decision was made in the interest of safety.

Seniors, however, aren’t too thrilled with the news.

“Of course they’re trying to keep us safe because that’s what school administrators are supposed to be doing, but I just don’t think it’s fair,” senior class Vice President Britney Tomasella told the TV station. “All our siblings have done it, older grades have done it, and there’s no problems.”

The district said everyone will be taken to and from the venue on coach buses instead.

“This way we have a little more control over what’s going on and we make sure that the prom, which is 45 minutes away from our campus, we make sure our students can get to it there and back here safely,” Superintendent Hugh Beattie said.

He also mentioned during his interview that they wanted to be more sensitive to students who may not be able to afford as much.

ABC 6 said some of the seniors will be meeting with school leaders soon with hopes of reaching a new solution.