Katherine Helmond, star of ‘Who’s the Boss,’ ‘Everybody Loves Raymond,’ dies at 89

LOS ANGELES — Katherine Helmond, who starred in shows like “Who’s the Boss,” “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “Soap,” and “Coach,” has passed away, according to reports.

Variety reports the 89-year-old died February 23 at her home in Los Angeles due to complications from Alzheimer’s.

Helmond starred as Jessica Tate in “Soap” in the 70s, then played Mona Robinson in “Who’s the Boss,” which aired in the ’80s and into the early ’90s.

She was nominated for an Emmy several times for her roles in “Soap,” “Who’s the Boss,” and “Everybody Loves Raymond.”

Alyssa Milano, who played Samantha Micelli on “Who’s the Boss,” tweeted on Friday, “Katherine Helmond has passed away. My beautiful, kind, funny, gracious, compassionate, rock. You were an instrumental part of my life. You taught me to hold my head above the marsh! You taught me to do anything for a laugh! What an example you were! Rest In Peace, Katherine.”

Katherine Helmond has passed away. My beautiful, kind, funny, gracious, compassionate, rock. You were an instrumental part of my life. You taught me to hold my head above the marsh! You taught me to do anything for a laugh! What an example you were! Rest In Peace, Katherine. pic.twitter.com/HNIH0Ty6MN — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 1, 2019