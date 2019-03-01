I-Team video: Fighting crime from the sky in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained exclusive video showing a new strategy for the Ohio Highway Patrol doing more crimefighting from the sky.

Last summer, troopers told the I-Team they planned on doing more with highway patrol helicopters to avoid searches and chases on the ground. The plan involves getting air crews involved with what’s happening on the ground from the start instead of being called in later.

Video from two recent cases in Northeast Ohio shows how it’s working.

In one case, a car took off after being pulled over for a traffic stop. A highway patrol helicopter kept track of the car for miles until it parked at a home in Cleveland Heights.

There, the video shows officers on the ground moving in with a police dog. They arrested a man with a gun.

In another case, troopers spotted a stolen car, but a highway patrol helicopter picked up the chase on Cleveland’s east side.

After that car came to a stop, the ground units moved in and, ultimately, chased the suspects on foot through backyards. Video shows the suspects jumping fences trying to get away.

Both of the recent cases are going to a grand jury for charges.

We should find out more about those cases soon, and we should see more of the patrols from the air.