Fox Recipe Box: Ice Wine Vinaigrette

CLEVELAND, Oh -- The Grand River Valley wineries invite you to celebrate this year's collection of Ice Wines. Five wineries are participating in the progressive tasting event and Fox 8's Kristi Capel learned more about the festivities from Grand River Cellars Winery President Cindy Lindberg.

Click here for more information about the 15th Annual Grand River Valley Ice Winer Festival that takes place Saturday March 2, 9 and 16.

Grand River Cellars Ice Wine Vinaigrette

3 tbsp. Vidal Blanc ice wine

1 tbsp. white wine vinegar

1 tbsp. sugar

1/2 tsp. Dijon mustard

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

1/4 cup olive oil

1 tbsp. vegetable oil

Wisk ice wine, vinegar, sugar, mustard, salt and pepper till well combined. Wisk constantly and slowly drizzle in the oil until the mixture emulsifies. Recommended to serve with a field green salad, topped with blue cheese, candied walnuts and pear sliced.