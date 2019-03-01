First of its kind podcast: Relive the Blizzard of 1978

It was the worst winter weather Northeast Ohio had ever experienced.

Join us as we relive the Blizzard of 1978.

In a first-of-its-kind podcast, we will take you back 41 years to the storm known as the White Hurricane.

From Dick Goddard’s forecast that day to incredible stories of rescue, reunion and even romance, we will go back in time to relive the storm and the blizzard that hit the following year.

Hear special reports from our sister stations in Chicago, Milwaukee and Grand Rapids.

