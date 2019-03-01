Families of missing Texas girls fear they are taking part in social media prank

HOUSTON, Texas — The families of two Texas girls who have been missing since Tuesday fear they may be participating in a prank they learned about on social media.

Tianny Granja, 12, and Mary Tran Le, 13, were last seen at the bus stop Tuesday morning.

The girls never made it to their middle school.

Tianny’s mother told KTRK that she fears they’re taking part in a prank called the “48-hour challenge.”

The goal is for kids to disappear from social media and hide in real life.

“I don’t think she’s capable of doing that challenge,” Diane Gomez told KTRK. “But I don’t know.”

Gomez is concerned because the girls’ phones are both turned off.

“You turn off everything,” Gomez explained. “Tianny is always on social media. She’s always making videos.”

Gomez said her mind has gone to some dark places.

“There’s also human trafficking. Tianny is a bright girl. They could’ve kidnapped them. I don’t know,” she said.

The district where the girls attend school released a statement on their disappearance:

“We are extremely concerned for their well-being and ask the community to please help in locating the girls. If you have any tips to share with law enforcment, please contact 832-394-1816.”

Houston police say, for now, the girls are considered to be missing. They say they have no leads and are asking anybody who knows where they might be to give them a call.

Police departments across the country have issued warnings about the “48-hour challenge.”