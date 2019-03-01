Fairview Park officers help nab stabbing suspect wanted in Cleveland

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio — Fairview Park police are recognizing two of their own for helping nab a stabbing suspect wanted in Cleveland.

According to the department’s Facebook post, Cleveland police called Fairview Park on Friday to tell them that a stabbing suspect was heading toward their area.

Fairview Park officers then began looking and found him on the Lorain Road Bridge.

They stopped him for questioning and he immediately became standoffish and wouldn’t let them search for weapons. The officers wound up taking him to the ground and handcuffing him. That’s when they discovered he was carrying a large chunk of broken glass and had a ski mask.

Cleveland police showed up at the scene and took the 28-year-old man into custody.

The post went on to say, “The actions of Ptl. Petta and Ptl. Reyes brought a quick and safe end to a potentially dangerous situation. They exemplify the courage and sacrifice the men and women of the Fairview Park Police Department exhibit everyday while keeping the City of Fairview Park safe.”