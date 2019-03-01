Drive charged in hit-skip of death of Mentor officer expected to change plea

Posted 7:51 am, March 1, 2019, by

MENTOR, Ohio -- The man charged in the hit-skip death of Mentor police Officer Matthew Mazany is expected to change his plea Friday.

**For previous coverage on this case, watch the video above**

Brian Anthony, of Kirtland, will appear in Lake County Common Pleas Judge John O’Donnell’s courtroom at 9:30 a.m. He’s charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, operating a vehicle under the influence and not stopping after an accident.

Mazany was assisting with a traffic stop on state Route 2 in Mentor on June 24 when he was hit by a Jeep. Police said Anthony left the scene and was arrested hours later.

Prosecutors said Anthony tested positive for heroin, fentanyl, morphine, codeine and ethanol.

Mazany was a 14-year veteran Mentor Police Department.

Continuing coverage of this story here

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.