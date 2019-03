Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Crews were battling a fire at a Cleveland Heights home Friday morning.

The home is located on Atherstone Road.

Fox 8's Patty Harken reports crews were on the roof attempting to extinguish the fire. Over 12 emergency crews were on scene.

Smoke was wafting over Noble Road and other parts of the area.

There is no word yet on injuries.

