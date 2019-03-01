× Convicted killer Shawn Grate expected to plead in two more murders

MANSFIELD, Ohio– Convicted killer Shawn Grate will appear in Richland County Common Pleas Court Friday morning, where’s he’s expected to change his plea.

The 42-year-old faces 14 charges, including aggravated murder and kidnapping, for the deaths of Candace Cunningham and Rebekah Leicy.

Grate was arrested in 2016 after police found two bodies in an Ashland home, where another woman said she had been held captive. Investigators said he led them to another body near Mansfield.

In May, an Ashland County jury found him guilty in the murders of Elizabeth Griffith and Stacey Stanley. He was sentenced to death in that case.

